Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Shaky Start to Israel-Islamic Jihad Cease-fire After 5 Days of Violence
Palestinians celebrate after the cease-fire agreed between Israel and Palestinian groups, in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2023. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Egypt
mediation
Israel
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Cease-fire

Shaky Start to Israel-Islamic Jihad Cease-fire After 5 Days of Violence

The Media Line Staff
05/14/2023

In mediation efforts led by Egypt, both sides urged an end to the exchange of airstrikes and rocket fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday night, rocket alerts sounded in southern and central Israel during a brief last-minute burst of rocket fire from Gaza. Israel reported the incoming fire and said the IDF had retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza, targeting two alleged rocket launchers belonging to PIJ.

The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire stopped five days of intense fighting that saw over 1,200 rocket launches at Israel and the Israeli military’s targeting of senior PIJ members, command centers, and rocket launching sites in the Gaza Strip.

In a speech following the truce agreement, PIJ leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah declared the “end of another round of conflict with the Zionist project.”

Al-Nakhalah, based in Syria, where the Iranian-backed terror group also operates, said it “lost many of our dear brothers” and “we part from them with pride,” according to Hebrew-language media. “A nation whose leaders died as martyrs will never be defeated,” he added.

US officials commended Egypt’s crucial role in mediating the ceasefire agreement, lauding the joint effort with regional partners to “prevent further loss of life and restore calm for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

In a statement thanking Egypt for its “vigorous efforts” to negotiate an end to the fighting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said that “quiet would be answered with quiet” and that Israel would do “everything that it needs to in order to defend itself.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.