Shin Bet Chief Responds to Criticism Over Leak Probe, Defends War-Time Investigation Integrity

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has issued a scathing defense of his agency’s investigation into a classified intelligence leak, rebuking critics, including those close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The controversy centers on the November 21 indictments of Eli Feldstein, a Netanyahu aide, and an unnamed IDF officer for leaking sensitive materials.

Bar’s letter, shared by Channel 12, addressed accusations of mistreatment of suspects and alleged bias, which Netanyahu and others have publicly aired. Bar called these claims baseless and accused detractors of spreading conspiracies to weaken the Shin Bet during a time of war.

The Shin Bet chief emphasized that the investigation began within the IDF and evolved based on evidence, rejecting suggestions of political targeting. He highlighted the agency’s impartial methods, operating under judicial oversight without mistreating detainees.

The leaked materials reportedly included strategies used by Hamas regarding hostages, which Feldstein allegedly leaked to sway public opinion. Bar noted the immense harm caused by the breach and stressed that intervention prevented even greater damage.

Netanyahu has labeled the investigation a “witch hunt,” while Bar indirectly criticized the prime minister for failing to take responsibility for national security failures tied to October 7. Bar reaffirmed Shin Bet’s commitment to national security and rejected attempts to undermine its integrity.