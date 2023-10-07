Shocking Multifront Attack by Hamas Catches Israel Off Guard on Jewish Holiday

Armed fighters from the Gaza Strip carried out a large-scale, multifront assault on Israel during the early hours of Saturday morning, catching Israel off guard on the day of Simchat Torah, a major Jewish holiday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promptly declared the country at war and mobilized the army reserves.

The simultaneous attacks marked an unprecedented show of force by Hamas, involving thousands of rockets fired into Israel and several infiltration attempts by air, land, and sea. Six hours into the attack, Hamas fighters continued to engage in gun battles within Israeli communities, forcing millions of Israelis into safe rooms.

Footage circulating on social media showed Hamas fighters parading captured Israeli military vehicles and displaying the body of a dead Israeli soldier. The Israeli military has not disclosed details about casualties and kidnappings, stating only that they were engaged in ongoing combat with the intruders.

The attack occurred nearly 50 years after the 1973 Mideast war, which began with a surprise attack on Israel on Yom Kippur, a high holy day. The timing has led to increased criticism of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who have been under fire for failing to anticipate such an organized assault.

The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom reported at least 16 casualties, including a woman in her 60s who died from a direct rocket hit. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza mentioned injuries among “many citizens” but did not provide numbers.

Israel’s military retaliated by striking targets in Gaza in response to the barrage of approximately 2,500 rockets that set off air raid sirens as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Israeli and Palestinian governments have both called for blood donations from the public, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and urged Palestinians in east Jerusalem and northern Israel to join the fight. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and vowed that Israel would win the war.

The attack comes at a critical time for Israel, which is already facing internal strife over Netanyahu’s controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests and military reservists avoiding duty have raised concerns about Israel’s military readiness and deterrence capabilities.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah praised the attacks and claimed to be in contact with Hamas regarding the operation. The latest escalation follows weeks of heightened tension along the Israeli-Gaza border and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.