Social Equality Minister Faces Allegations of Fraud, Watchdog Urges Investigation

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel on Monday called for a criminal investigation into Minister for Social Equality and the Advancement of the Status of Women, MK May Golan, following allegations of corruption and misconduct within her ministry.

The watchdog group submitted formal requests to the attorney general, police commissioner, and the Civil Service Commission’s legal advisor, citing an investigative report that detailed questionable practices in Golan’s ministry. These allegations include providing fictitious jobs to close associates, falsifying meeting records, submitting false affidavits, and misusing public funds.

According to the Movement, the findings suggest Golan allegedly used her authority and state resources to serve her political and personal interests, compromising public trust and potentially committing crimes such as bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The organization also raised concerns about Civil Service Commission employees who approved dubious contracts, suggesting their involvement in fraudulent activities.

“The findings paint a very worrying picture, in which a government minister devotes most of her energy and the public’s money to feathering her and her associates’ nest,” said Adv. Tomer Naor, head of the legal department at the Movement for Quality Government. “We demand a fast and exhaustive investigation to root out the rotten norms that have taken hold among the government.”