This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Social Equality Minister Faces Allegations of Fraud, Watchdog Urges Investigation
Knesset Member May Golan attends the controversial flag march outside of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, June 2021. (Adi Hodefi/Creative Commons)

Social Equality Minister Faces Allegations of Fraud, Watchdog Urges Investigation

The Media Line Staff
01/07/2025

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel on Monday called for a criminal investigation into Minister for Social Equality and the Advancement of the Status of Women, MK May Golan, following allegations of corruption and misconduct within her ministry.

The watchdog group submitted formal requests to the attorney general, police commissioner, and the Civil Service Commission’s legal advisor, citing an investigative report that detailed questionable practices in Golan’s ministry. These allegations include providing fictitious jobs to close associates, falsifying meeting records, submitting false affidavits, and misusing public funds.

According to the Movement, the findings suggest Golan allegedly used her authority and state resources to serve her political and personal interests, compromising public trust and potentially committing crimes such as bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The organization also raised concerns about Civil Service Commission employees who approved dubious contracts, suggesting their involvement in fraudulent activities.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

“The findings paint a very worrying picture, in which a government minister devotes most of her energy and the public’s money to feathering her and her associates’ nest,” said Adv. Tomer Naor, head of the legal department at the Movement for Quality Government. “We demand a fast and exhaustive investigation to root out the rotten norms that have taken hold among the government.”

News Updates
Israel
May Golan
Movement for Quality Government
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods