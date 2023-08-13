Donate
Somali Forces Neutralize 23 al-Shabab Fighters in Successful Operations
The Media Line Staff
08/13/2023

In a series of military operations conducted on Saturday, the Somali National Army successfully eliminated 23 al-Shabab fighters, including two of their commanders, in Bula-Fuley, located in the southern Bay region. The operations saw the destruction of three al-Shabab bases, which encompassed a checkpoint, an explosives assembly garage, and an administrative office used by the group’s leaders, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

These recent operations coincide with preparations by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its associates for a joint technical assessment following the conclusion of the first phase of ATMIS troop withdrawal in June. Since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s 2022 declaration of unrelenting war against the armed Islamist group, government forces have consistently increased their efforts to combat al-Shabab. The president remains committed to eradicating the group from their strongholds to safeguard civilians and curb the proliferation of extremist propaganda and intimidation in Somalia.

