Students Return to Classrooms in Syria After Assad’s Overthrow

Students across Syria returned to classrooms on Sunday, marking a step toward normalcy a week after rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad in a dramatic power shift. The new leadership, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has ordered schools to reopen as part of efforts to stabilize the war-torn nation.

The reopening of schools comes amid enormous challenges for the new administration. Thirteen years of civil war left cities in ruins, devastated the economy, and displaced millions. Officials reported that most schools were ready to welcome students, but some parents hesitated to send their children due to lingering uncertainty.

At Jawdat al-Hashemi boys’ high school in Damascus, students gathered cheerfully in the courtyard as the school secretary, Raed Nasser, raised the new flag adopted by the authorities. “We worked two, three days to equip the school with the needed services for students’ safe return,” Nasser said, adding that the school had escaped wartime damage.

Syria’s new rulers, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, face global scrutiny. HTS, previously allied with al-Qaeda, is designated a terrorist organization by many governments. Meanwhile, international diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the importance of minority rights and inclusivity in Syria’s rebuilding process during a meeting in Jordan on Saturday.