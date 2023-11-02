Sudan Undergoes Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Ongoing Violence

Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council has made significant changes to its cabinet, removing five ministers and naming four replacements, as confirmed in a Wednesday statement. The council’s chairman, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, dismissed five officials, including the ministers of energy and petroleum; trade and supply; transport; labor and administrative reform; and animal resources. Subsequently, new appointments were announced: Moheddine Naeem Mohamed Saeed will now oversee energy and mining, Al-Fateh Abdalla Yousif takes charge of trade and supply, Abu Bakr Abu Al-Qasim Abdalla is the new minister of transport, and Ahmed Ali Abdul-Rahman heads labor and administrative reform. Al-Burhan has directed respective authorities to implement these changes promptly. These cabinet changes are occurring during a tense period marked by violent confrontations between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary groups. Since April 15, these clashes, concentrated in Khartoum and surrounding regions, have resulted in roughly 9,000 casualties. Additionally, the conflict has displaced over 5.6 million people, with 25 million people requiring aid, as reported by the UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.