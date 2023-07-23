Donate
Supporters of Israeli Government’s Judicial Reform Legislation To Rally Sunday Night in Tel Aviv
The Media Line's Aaron Poris reports from the pro-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv, July 23, 2023. (Screenshot: The Media Line)
The Media Line Staff
07/23/2023

In a show of support for the Israeli government’s judicial reform legislation, thousands of demonstrators are gathering on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. A bill curtailing the Supreme Court’s power to overturn government decisions that it deems egregiously unreasonable is set to be brought to a final vote in parliament on Monday or Tuesday and is expected to pass. Protestors rallied under the message: “The nation is with you, complete the legislation. Sixty-four seats are not second-class citizens,” referring to the 64 members of Knesset in the parties that make up Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The lineup of speakers at tonight’s pro-government demonstration is said to include prominent political figures like Ministers Bezalel Smotrich, Amichai Chikli, and Yoav Kisch, and Members of Knesset Dudi Amsalem and Avichai Boaron. Various academics, attorneys, and media personalities, such as Prof. Talia Einhorn, TV presenter Kinneret Barashi, Attorney Eran Ben-Ari, and journalist Hadar Miller, will also address the crowd.

Several ministers and MKs, wary of the opposition possibly attempting a surprise vote in their absence, chose to contribute via video conference from the Knesset. The legislative proposal has sparked controversy in the country, with its supporters claiming it is a necessary reform to the judiciary, while its critics argue that it will undermine Israel’s democracy.

