Syria Invited to Arab Summit Following Arab League Reinstatement

Syrian President Bashar Assad received an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the upcoming 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 19. The invitation comes after Syria’s recent reinstatement into the Arab League, following a 12-year suspension. Assad met with Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, emphasizing the summit’s importance for joint Arab action.

Both Syria and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic missions earlier this week, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry highlighting the decision’s significance for enhancing bilateral relations between Arab countries. This follows the recent normalization of bilateral relations and exchanges of foreign minister visits.

Syria and Saudi Arabia previously agreed to resume consular services and air flights between the two nations, a precursor to restoring full diplomatic representation.