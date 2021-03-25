Syria to Provide Oxygen to Lebanon, Facing Critical Shortage

Syria has promised to provide oxygen to Lebanon, which is facing a supply shortage in the wake of a dramatic increase in the number of serious cases of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Hasan al-Ghabbash said Wednesday that Syria would supply Lebanon with 75 tons of oxygen over three days following its humanitarian request. The first shipment of 25 tons arrived in Lebanon the same day, Reuters reported. The Syrian health minister said it would not strain his country’s oxygen supplies.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said on Wednesday that the country had only enough of a supply of oxygen to last that day. There are at least 1,000 Syrians in hopitals who are on respirators.