Syrian Druze Leaders Call for Annexation to Israel Over Security Concerns

A recent gathering in Hader, a Druze village on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, featured community leaders publicly advocating for annexation to Israel. Videos circulating on social media showed a local dignitary addressing a crowd, declaring, “If we have to choose, we will choose the lesser evil—to be annexed to the [Israeli] Golan!” The speaker described Israel as a safer alternative to Islamist armed groups, which he accused of threatening their families and communities. The crowd responded with chants of agreement.

The convention also reflected the fears of Druze communities in the region, which previously remained loyal to the Assad regime. According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, a source said that these villages now fear retaliation from other Syrians opposed to Assad. The Druze leaders called on Israel to trust their intentions despite their former ties to the Syrian government.

Dr. Yusri Khaizran, an expert in Middle Eastern studies at Shalem College, noted that Hader and surrounding villages have historically relied on Israel’s protection against Islamist groups. Israel’s expanded military presence in the Golan Heights and familial ties between Druze on both sides of the border have contributed to the call for annexation.

Khaizran emphasized the significant role of the Druze community in Israel, led by Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, in supporting their Syrian counterparts. Recent developments in Syria, including the weakening of Hezbollah and the fall of Assad’s regime, have created conditions that favor Israel, although Turkish influence in the region remains a concern.