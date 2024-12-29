Syrian Gov’t Source to TML: After Suffering Under Assad, the Syrian People Seek Peace, Decent Life for All

A Syrian government source told The Media Line that the new regime in Damascus prioritizes regional peace and stability, reflecting the Syrian people’s desire to rebuild their lives after years of conflict. “The current Syrian government’s priorities focus on enhancing peace and stability in the region, as the Syrian people seek peace and do not wish to ignite conflicts with anyone,” he said. The source further emphasized that the Syrian people suffered greatly under the Assad regime and no longer think about war. Instead, they aim to build their country and ensure a decent life for all.

This follows statements by Damascus Governor Maher Marwan Idlbi signaling a potential shift in the county’s stance toward Israel. Idlbi, who is closely aligned with the Sunni Islamist political and armed organization Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the new government, stated that Syria sought peaceful relations with its neighbor. Speaking to NPR, he emphasized that Syria does not view Israel as an enemy and suggested that recent Israeli actions in southern Syria stem from concerns over certain factions in the region. He described these concerns as “natural” and reiterated that Syria has no intention of threatening Israel’s security.

“Syria does not seek to interfere in anything that threatens the security of Israel or any other country, and this is the position of the new government,” said Idlbi.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the emir of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Syria’s de facto leader, recently made similar remarks. Al-Sharaa stressed the need to end Israeli airstrikes in Syria and for Israel to withdraw from occupied territories. Al-Sharaa argued that Israel’s justifications for intervention in Syria are increasingly unconvincing, particularly after the defeat of Hezbollah, Iran, and Bashar Assad’s forces.

Since Assad’s fall, Israel has intensified its operations in Syria, targeting military facilities, weapons storage sites, and airports associated with the former regime. Israeli officials cite security concerns about the shifting power dynamics in Syria and the potential resurgence of hostile groups.

While the remarks from Idlbi and other officials indicate a desire for peace, Israel remains wary of instability in Syria, especially in areas near its borders.