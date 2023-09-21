Syria’s Assad Seeks Financial Aid in First China Visit Since 2004

Syrian President Bashar Assad has embarked on his first official visit to China since 2004, aiming to secure financial aid to reconstruct war-torn Syria. His arrival in the eastern city of Hangzhou was celebrated with enthusiastic music and performers, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. This marks one of Assad’s rare trips outside the Middle East since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, which has resulted in over half a million deaths and displaced millions.

During his visit, he will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Saturday and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou, CCTV reported.

China remains a longtime ally of Syria, and Assad’s visit reflects China’s growing influence in hosting leaders who are diplomatically isolated by Western nations. Assad joins other world leaders shunned by the West but welcomed by China, such as Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and top Russian officials.

He is expected to also travel to Beijing during his visit, according to the Syrian presidency.