Terror Ambush Claims Lives of Presidential Guard in Yemen

Three Yemeni government soldiers were killed in an ambush by Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan, a military source reported on Friday. The soldiers, part of the elite Presidential Guard, were patrolling in Mudiyah district when their vehicle came under heavy gunfire, leading to immediate casualties. This incident marks an escalation in violence in an area already tense from extremist activities.

The attack occurs as the Southern Transitional Council’s anti-terror efforts intensify, targeting Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’s (AQAP) strongholds in Abyan and its surroundings. AQAP has exploited the ongoing civil conflict in Yemen to expand its presence, launching assaults against both security forces and government entities.

Since 2014, Yemen has faced a brutal civil war, with Houthi forces clashing with the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.