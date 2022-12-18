Donate
Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Against Incoming Israeli Government
Thousands protest against the far-right incoming coalition government led by prime minister-designate and Likud Party chairman Binyamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2022. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv to protest the country’s incoming right-wing government, and the raft of legislation the Knesset is passing to allow the leaders of some right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties to serve as ministers in the new government coalition, including Shas chairman Aryeh Deri who was previously convicted of tax offenses. The protest was organized by the Movement for the Quality of Government under the slogan “This is an emergency, Israeli democracy is in danger.”

Demonstrators carried signs with slogans including “Government of gangsters,” “Deri unworthy to be a minister,” “Stop the corruption” and “The override clause will hurt you!”

Among the politicians who attended the demonstration were former Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (ret.) Moshe Ya’alon and former Deputy Economy Minister Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan.

