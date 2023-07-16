Donate
Top Iranian Military Official Declares US, West Influence Waning
Iranian Armed Forces chief Mohammad Bagheri at Shahid Satari University in 2019. (Masoud Shahrestani/Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons)
The Media Line Staff
07/16/2023

Mohammad Bagheri, chairman of the chiefs of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said on Saturday that there had been a decline in the global influence of the US and the West, according to a report from the Iranian Students’ News Agency. In a meeting with visiting Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Tehran, Bagheri asserted that global power is gravitating toward Asia and the East.

Bagheri suggested that the US and its Western allies, referred to as the “global arrogance,” have tried in vain to hinder the emergence of a new world order. He underscored the significance of Iran and Pakistan as influential nations in the Muslim world and West Asia, sharing not only a border but also security concerns. Such concerns include the aftermath of the US’s “irresponsible” military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 following a 20-year occupation.

Bagheri further emphasized the necessity for heightened cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to bolster security along their shared border.

