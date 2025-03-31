Trump Plans First Foreign Trip of Second Term to Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a mid-May visit to Saudi Arabia—his first foreign trip of his second term—according to Axios, which cited two US officials and a knowledgeable source. The visit is expected to focus on sealing a landmark agreement in which Riyadh could invest up to $1 trillion in the US economy, including significant purchases of military equipment.

Trump, who announced on March 6 that his inaugural overseas trip of his first term to Riyadh resulted in an estimated $350 billion in Saudi investments, has reiterated his intention to bolster economic ties with the kingdom. This new visit comes at a time when Saudi Arabia has assumed an increasingly prominent role in US foreign policy, hosting talks between the US and both Russia and Ukraine amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the conflict.

Recent discussions between senior US officials and their Saudi counterparts, reportedly held on the sidelines of talks regarding the war in Ukraine, have fueled speculation about the visit. Initial plans for an April 28 trip were postponed, with current sources indicating a mid-May schedule. The White House has not yet commented on these reports.

The potential visit also coincides with broader US diplomatic efforts. Last week, Trump vowed that more countries would be added to the Abraham Accords, the series of normalization agreements his administration negotiated during his first term between Israel and several Gulf states. Although the White House has singled out Saudi Arabia as a potential new participant in the accords, the kingdom has expressed reservations about engaging with Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.