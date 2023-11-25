Tulkarem Camp Rocked by Killing of Alleged Israeli Collaborators

In a grisly incident in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Palestinian gunmen affiliated with Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades on Saturday shot and killed two men accused of collaborating with Israel. The killings were followed by mobs desecrating the bodies, dragging them through camp alleys, and attempting to display them publicly. These acts, reminiscent of scenes from past Palestinian uprisings, occurred amid escalating violence in the region.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has exacerbated tensions within Palestinian society. The West Bank has experienced a surge in violence, including deadly Israeli raids and settler attacks, as well as increased Palestinian militancy, especially since Hamas’ attack in southern Israel on October 7. Over 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks, primarily during military operations against fighters.

In a recent raid, Israeli forces targeted Qabatiya, a West Bank city 4 miles south of Jenin, resulting in the death of a prominent local doctor, Shamekh Abu al-Rub. This raid was linked to the Tulkarem killings.

The incident has prompted an investigation by the public prosecutor’s office. Meanwhile, purported confession videos of the deceased have surfaced online, detailing their alleged interactions with Israeli intelligence.