Tunisia Thwarts 12 Illegal Migration Attempts To Reach Italy
The Tunisian Maritime National Guard returns migrants caught trying to cross the Mediterranean earlier this year. (Hasan Mrad/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Italy
illegal migrants

Tunisia Thwarts 12 Illegal Migration Attempts To Reach Italy

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2023

Tunisia foiled at least 12 illegal migration attempts over the weekend by people attempting to travel across the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia to Italy, the Tunisian National Guard announced on its Facebook page.

The statement said the attempts were thwarted off the eastern Tunisian coast near Sousse and Nabeul provinces. It said 39 Tunisian nationals were rescued from sinking boats, although it did not say how many were trying to cross the sea in total.

The migrants were aiming to reach the small Italian island of Lampedusa, about 172 kilometers (106 miles) east of Sousse. Lampedusa has often been the first stop for illegal voyages heading towards Italy.

