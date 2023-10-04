Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Detained by Authorities

Tunisia’s public prosecutor has detained Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party and vocal critic of President Kais Saied, according to lawyers. Moussi was arrested Tuesday at the entrance to the presidential palace and is facing charges that include processing personal data, obstructing the right to work, and intending to cause chaos. Her arrest is the latest in a string of detentions aimed at Saied’s political opponents.

Moussi, a supporter of Tunisia’s late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, has organized protests against Saied, accusing him of ruling unlawfully. Dozens of her supporters rallied in front of the La Goulette police station following her arrest. Earlier in the day, Moussi claimed she was at the palace to file an appeal for upcoming local elections.

Saied, who came into power in 2019, disbanded the elected parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree. His actions have been labeled as a coup by critics, including jailed opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, who recently initiated a hunger strike in prison along with five other opposition figures.