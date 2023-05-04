Tunisian President, Libyan Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Tunisian President Kais Saied met with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation, as announced by the Tunisian Presidency in a statement. Saied emphasized the importance of reinforcing consultation and collaboration between Tunisia and Libya in various areas, including the economic, investment, energy, and security sectors.

The Tunisian president reiterated his country’s unwavering stance on resolving the Libyan crisis, advocating for an approach centered on unity. Saied highlighted the need to overcome present challenges and increase meetings at all levels, expressing readiness to execute bilateral agreements.

The statement also revealed that the meeting covered several regional and international matters of mutual interest.