Tunisian Security Forces Arrest 1,200 in Crackdown on Illegal Mediterranean Crossings

Tunisian authorities on Monday arrested 1,200 individuals from various nationalities planning illegal sea crossings to Europe, according to Mosaique FM, a private radio station. The operation was conducted by National Guard units in Sfax province, now a significant departure point for illegal migration.

Houcemeddine Jbabli, the spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, stated that the security forces also apprehended several trip organizers and confiscated wooden boats. This massive security operation involved an aerial campaign over the island of Kerkennah in Sfax province, with special security units and rapid intervention teams participating.

The crackdown comes as Sfax’s coast has emerged as a critical launch point for migrants aiming for Italy’s Lampedusa island, located about 80 km from the Tunisian coast. The operation aims to curtail what has become a wave of illegal immigration attempts across the Mediterranean.