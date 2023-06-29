Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Condemns Swedish Quran-burning as ‘Heinous Act’
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, June 21, 2023. (Chuck Kennedy/US State Department)
News Updates
Turkey
Sweden
Quran
Islamophobia
NATO

Turkey Condemns Swedish Quran-burning as ‘Heinous Act’

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2023

On Wednesday, Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s foreign minister, condemned a Swedish decision to approve a Quran-burning event outside a Stockholm mosque. “It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such heinous acts is to be complicit,” Fidan said.

Fahrettin Altun, director of communications for the Turkish government, reinforced that criticism, tweeting, “We are sick and tired of enabling Islamophobia and continued instances of hatred for our religion on the part of European authorities especially in Sweden.”

Although only one person (and his translator) participated in the Quran burning, the event has broader significance. Turkey, a NATO member state, has blocked Sweden’s bid to join the treaty organization, arguing it is too lenient with militant Kurdish organizations and supporters of a failed 2016 Turkish coup attempt.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s bid, paving the way for that country to become NATO’s 31st member. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned earlier this month that Sweden had still not addressed all his security concerns.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.