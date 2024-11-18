Turkey Denies Reports of Hamas Relocating Political Office From Qatar

A Turkish diplomatic source on Monday dismissed claims that Hamas has relocated its political office to Turkey from Qatar, clarifying that members of the Palestinian group only make occasional visits to the country.

The statement comes after reports last week suggested Hamas might be leaving Qatar amid a stalled mediation process for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal. Qatar has denied telling Hamas to leave but confirmed it has paused its mediation efforts until both parties demonstrate greater willingness to negotiate.

“Hamas Political Bureau members visit Turkey from time to time. Claims that the Hamas Political Bureau has moved to Turkey do not reflect the truth,” the Turkish diplomatic source said.

While Turkey has harshly criticized Israel over its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, it does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Hamas officials have been known to travel to Turkey regularly, although Ankara maintains that these visits do not imply a permanent relocation of their operations.

Turkey’s position as a NATO member and its vocal stance against Israeli offensives in the region have drawn international attention. The country continues to balance its diplomatic relations while maintaining a hardline stance in support of Palestinian causes.