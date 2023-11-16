Donate
Turkey Receives Patients From Gaza for Urgent Medical Care
People wait for two airplanes carrying cancer patients and their companions who were taken out of Gaza to arrive in Turkey, Nov. 16, 2023 (Ugur Yildirim/ dia images/Getty Images)
Turkey Receives Patients From Gaza for Urgent Medical Care

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2023

Historic medical aid effort as Gazans arrive from Egypt

In a humanitarian gesture, Turkey welcomed 27 patients from the Gaza Strip, along with their 13 attendants, for urgent medical treatment.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced their arrival in Ankara, noting that most patients are in critical need of cancer treatment. The group, having crossed the Rafah border from Gaza into Egypt, traveled to Turkey from Egypt’s El Arish Airport, landing at Ankara Esenboga Airport around midnight.

Minister Koca, who accompanied some of the patients, emphasized the establishment of a dedicated health coordination team in Turkey. This team, comprised of technical committees, was instrumental in facilitating the transportation of these patients, particularly those suffering from cancer. Additionally, Turkey has been actively supporting Gaza by providing essential medications, medical supplies, and devices.

This initiative marks the first instance of Gazan patients traveling from Egypt to another country for medical care. The effort underscores Turkey’s commitment to aiding the people of Gaza amidst ongoing health and humanitarian challenges.

