Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Voters Head to the Polls
News Updates
Turkey
Elections
opposition alliance
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Turkey’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Voters Head to the Polls

The Media Line Staff
05/14/2023

Polls open in Turkey on Sunday in one of the most pivotal, tightly contested parliamentary and presidential elections in modern Turkey’s 100-year history.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces the biggest challenge in his 20-year reign, as a strong opposition seeks to halt his government’s increasingly authoritarian path.

The vote will decide who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, how it is governed, where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has taken unpredictable turns.

Latest opinion polls give Erdoğan’s primary challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, head of the opposition alliance, a slight lead. If neither presidential candidate gets over 50% of the vote, a runoff will occur on May 28.

Six hundred members will also be elected to the Turkish parliament, the Grand National Assembly. The country’s 81 provinces are divided into 87 electoral districts. Some have been affected by massive earthquakes in southeast Turkey that killed more than 50,000 people in February.

Polls opened at 8 am local time and will close at 5 pm. Under Turkish election law, the reporting of any results is banned until 9 pm.

In his time in power, Erdoğan has taken tight control of most of Turkey’s institutions and sidelined liberals and critics. According to a 2022 report by Human Rights Watch, Erdoğan’s government has set back Turkey’s human rights record by decades.

If he wins, Kılıçdaroğlu faces challenges keeping united an opposition alliance that includes nationalists, Islamists, secularists, and liberals.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.