The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Inflation Rate Shows Signs of Stabilization Following Erdogan’s Policy Shift
News Updates
Turkey
inflation
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Interest rates
Economic Policy

Turkey’s Inflation Rate Shows Signs of Stabilization Following Erdogan’s Policy Shift

The Media Line Staff
10/03/2023

Turkey’s inflation rate remained close to 60% last month, marking the first sign that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s shift in economic policy may be taking effect, according to official data released on Thursday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The data showed a 12-month consumer price increase of 61.5% ending in September, compared to 58.9% in August and 47.8% in July.

Notably, the monthly rise in consumer prices slowed to 4.8%, down from 9.1% in August. This comes after Erdoğan approved a series of drastic interest rate hikes, lifting the policy rate from 8.5% to 30% within four months. The president, who had long advocated against high interest rates, changed course following a challenging May election amid the worst economic crisis in his 20-year tenure. Erdoğan has since entrusted Turkey’s economy to a team of market-friendly technocrats with Wall Street experience, gaining widespread support from foreign investors.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.