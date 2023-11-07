Turkish Military Strikes Down YPG Operatives in Northern Syria

Turkish military forces have killed two members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG) in northern Syria, according to a statement released by Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Monday. The YPG operatives were reportedly engaged in the area where Turkey had initiated “Operation Euphrates Shield.”

Turkey has conducted multiple military operations in northern Syria, including Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, Peace Spring in 2019, and Spring Shield in 2020, aiming to establish a zone clear of YPG presence along its border. Ankara considers the YPG as the Syrian extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The PKK has been involved in an armed struggle against the Turkish state for over 30 years.