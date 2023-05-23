UAE Invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to Attend COP28 Summit Amid Tense Diplomatic Climate

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been formally invited by the United Arab Emirates to attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, slated for late November. UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja extended the invitation, which also marks Netanyahu’s first official trip to the Gulf country as prime minister. The invite comes amid a history of diplomatic tension, notably due to anger in Abu Dhabi over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, a move condemned by multiple countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, and the US.

Senior UAE officials have been hesitant to host Israeli dignitaries, and it is believed that the UAE previously withheld the invitation fearing Netanyahu’s potential public threats to Iran on Emirati soil. The Gulf country has been striving to maintain equilibrium between its budding relationship with Israel and its complex dealings with Iran. Despite the diplomatic hurdles, UAE-Israel ties continue to progress, with the signing of a significant free trade agreement this year.