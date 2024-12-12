Ukraine Supplied Drones to Anti-Assad Syrian Rebels, Report Says

Ukrainian intelligence operatives provided covert support to Syrian rebels during their recent offensive that ousted President Bashar al-Assad, as part of a broader war aim to weaken Russia’s sphere of influence, according to a Washington Post report published early Wednesday.

The report, citing sources familiar with Kyiv’s military strategy, said Ukraine’s assistance included deploying about 20 skilled drone operators and supplying 150 first-person-view drones to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Idlib-based Islamist group now leading the new Syrian interim government.

Despite Kyiv likely playing only a minor role in HTS’s overthrow of the Assad regime, according to Western intelligence sources, Ukraine was fairly open about its strategy to disrupt Russian military operations worldwide, including in Syria.

However, Ukrainian covert operations in Syria have been numerous and varied, despite the Biden administration’s claim of ignorance about the program, the report says, citing a Kyiv Post article from June. According to the Ukrainian paper, the “Khimik” special unit of Ukraine’s GRU military intelligence had been working “in collaboration with the Syrian opposition” across the country, with Ukrainian-backed Syrian rebels directly attacking Russian military outposts as a result.

Top Russian officials have also voiced frustrations over Ukrainian intelligence activity in Syria, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in September accusing Ukraine of conducting “dirty operations” in Idlib, according to a local Syrian paper.

Ukraine’s operation in Syria mirrors its actions elsewhere, including its reported role in helping Mali rebels ambush Wagner Group mercenaries, as reported by the BBC in August.