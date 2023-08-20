UN Agency Suspends Services at Palestinian Refugee Camp Over Presence of Armed Fighters

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees suspended services at the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon for one day over the weekend in protest against the continued presence of armed fighters in its schools and other facilities, two weeks after fighting between two armed factions in the camp ended.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) decided to suspend services at the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon, home to 63,000 Palestinian refugees and their descendants, after receiving reports that armed fighters were still present in UNRWA facilities, including a school compound that provides education to 3,200 out of the 6,000 schoolchildren in the camp.

“The agency does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations,” UNRWA said in a statement.

The agency called for the fighters “to immediately vacate its facilities” and enable the delivery of “much-needed assistance” to the refugees.

Large street battles broke out in the camp late last month between the Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamist groups Jund al-Sham and Shabab al-Muslim. At least 13 people were killed, thousands were displaced, and millions of dollars of damage was caused to facilities in the camp, according to UNRWA officials.

Fighters from each side reportedly took over different schools and looted computers and other equipment. UNRWA said the damage meant that the new school year is unlikely to begin on time for the children.