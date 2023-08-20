Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Agency Suspends Services at Palestinian Refugee Camp Over Presence of Armed Fighters
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon. (Screenshot: X)
News Updates
UNRWA
Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon

UN Agency Suspends Services at Palestinian Refugee Camp Over Presence of Armed Fighters

The Media Line Staff
08/20/2023

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees suspended services at the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon for one day over the weekend in protest against the continued presence of armed fighters in its schools and other facilities, two weeks after fighting between two armed factions in the camp ended.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) decided to suspend services at the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon, home to 63,000 Palestinian refugees and their descendants, after receiving reports that armed fighters were still present in UNRWA facilities, including a school compound that provides education to 3,200 out of the 6,000 schoolchildren in the camp.

“The agency does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations,” UNRWA said in a statement.

The agency called for the fighters “to immediately vacate its facilities” and enable the delivery of “much-needed assistance” to the refugees.

Large street battles broke out in the camp late last month between the Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamist groups Jund al-Sham and Shabab al-Muslim. At least 13 people were killed, thousands were displaced, and millions of dollars of damage was caused to facilities in the camp, according to UNRWA officials.

Fighters from each side reportedly took over different schools and looted computers and other equipment. UNRWA said the damage meant that the new school year is unlikely to begin on time for the children.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.