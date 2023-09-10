Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Envoy Stresses Need for Political Solution to End Syria’s Crisis
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, Sept. 4, 2019. (Zahra Hoseini/Student News Agency/Creative Commons)
News Updates
UN special envoy
Geir Pedersen
Syria
political solution
Humanitarian Crisis

UN Envoy Stresses Need for Political Solution to End Syria’s Crisis

The Media Line Staff
09/10/2023

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen issued a stern warning on Sunday regarding the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Syria. Speaking in Damascus after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Pedersen emphasized the need for a political resolution to the crisis. “Without addressing the political consequences of the crisis, economic turmoil and humanitarian suffering will persist,” he said.

Pedersen noted that despite “quite a few” positive shifts in Syria’s foreign relations, the country’s economic conditions have worsened since the height of the conflict. He specifically cited potential reconciliation between Syria and Turkey and increased engagement with Arab nations as signs of hope.

He also called attention to Security Council Resolution 2254 as the groundwork for his efforts and praised the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s commitment to a step-by-step approach for progress.

Lastly, Pedersen urged the international community to continue funding humanitarian organizations in Syria. “We cannot accept that funding for Syria is going down while the humanitarian needs are increasing,” he stressed.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.