UN Envoy Stresses Need for Political Solution to End Syria’s Crisis

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen issued a stern warning on Sunday regarding the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Syria. Speaking in Damascus after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Pedersen emphasized the need for a political resolution to the crisis. “Without addressing the political consequences of the crisis, economic turmoil and humanitarian suffering will persist,” he said.

Pedersen noted that despite “quite a few” positive shifts in Syria’s foreign relations, the country’s economic conditions have worsened since the height of the conflict. He specifically cited potential reconciliation between Syria and Turkey and increased engagement with Arab nations as signs of hope.

He also called attention to Security Council Resolution 2254 as the groundwork for his efforts and praised the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s commitment to a step-by-step approach for progress.

Lastly, Pedersen urged the international community to continue funding humanitarian organizations in Syria. “We cannot accept that funding for Syria is going down while the humanitarian needs are increasing,” he stressed.