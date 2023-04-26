Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Mideast Envoy Warns of Unsustainable Trajectory in the Region
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Jan. 26, 2021. (Daniela Penkova/UNSCO)
News Updates
Middle East
Peace Process
Violence
Jerusalem
United Nations

UN Mideast Envoy Warns of Unsustainable Trajectory in the Region

The Media Line Staff
04/26/2023

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, on Tuesday expressed concern over the current trajectory in the region, saying it was “neither sustainable nor inevitable.” Speaking at the UN Security Council, Wennesland noted the violence and tensions that occurred across the Palestinian territories and in Israel during the overlapping holy month of Ramadan, Christian Easter, and Jewish Passover. Wennesland urged the parties, region, and international community to address the underlying challenges driving the conflict, including ending unilateral measures, provocations, and incitement. He also condemned acts of terror and the targeting of civilians and called for accountability for all perpetrators of violence. Wennesland called for efforts to strengthen Palestinian institutions and improve governance to achieve a two-state solution, ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.