UN Mideast Envoy Warns of Unsustainable Trajectory in the Region

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, on Tuesday expressed concern over the current trajectory in the region, saying it was “neither sustainable nor inevitable.” Speaking at the UN Security Council, Wennesland noted the violence and tensions that occurred across the Palestinian territories and in Israel during the overlapping holy month of Ramadan, Christian Easter, and Jewish Passover. Wennesland urged the parties, region, and international community to address the underlying challenges driving the conflict, including ending unilateral measures, provocations, and incitement. He also condemned acts of terror and the targeting of civilians and called for accountability for all perpetrators of violence. Wennesland called for efforts to strengthen Palestinian institutions and improve governance to achieve a two-state solution, ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.