UN Official Urges Arab Nations to Boost Agricultural Investment for Food Equality
Rola A. Dashti, at the World Economic Forum - Summit on the Global Agenda, Nov. 10, 2014 in Dubai. (Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum)
The Media Line Staff
06/07/2023

Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), called on Arab countries to reconsider their agricultural strategies and amplify investment in land and water productivity, in a bid to eradicate food inequality. The remarks were delivered during the 2nd Arab Forum for Equality, held in Beirut on Tuesday.

“Food inequality leads to a loss of hope in our region. It’s essential for Arab countries to reevaluate their agricultural and commercial practices and heighten investments in areas that will improve food security,” Dashti noted in a statement released by ESCWA. In the Arab region, a significant number of people remain trapped in a cycle of poverty and hunger, she added.

Following the opening ceremony, Lebanese celebrity Elissa supported “Josour,” an ESCWA initiative designed to foster job opportunities for the unemployed. Elissa called on private sector organizations across the Arab region that are yet to join Josour to collaborate with ESCWA, thereby contributing to sustainable regional development.

