US Allies Saudi Arabia, Israel Move Toward Historic Normalization

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MbS, revealed in an interview with Fox News that Saudi Arabia is inching closer to normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel. The crown prince emphasized that a resolution to the Palestinian issue was critical for achieving this normalization. “We need to solve that part,” he stated, adding that current negotiations are promising.

The interview comes as the Biden Administration is vigorously working to foster ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, its main allies in the Middle East. These discussions also encompass US security guarantees and civilian nuclear aid sought by Riyadh, alongside potential Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

MbS expressed concerns over Iran possibly acquiring a nuclear weapon, a worry shared by both Israel and the US. “If they get one, we have to get one,” the crown prince declared.

US officials, while stating that a breakthrough is not imminent, privately highlight the massive regional benefits such an agreement could bring.