Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US, EU Representatives Call To Remove UAE Oil Company CEO as UN Climate Conference Chair
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber at the Arctic Circle Abu Dhabi Forum, Jan. 18, 2023. (Arctic Circle/Creative Commons)
News Updates
European Parliament
US Congress
Sultan Al Jaber
fossil fuel industry
COP28

US, EU Representatives Call To Remove UAE Oil Company CEO as UN Climate Conference Chair

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2023

About 100 representatives from the European Parliament and the US Congress on Tuesday called for the chair of the next United Nations climate change conference to be removed from his post due to his connections to the fossil fuel industry. The UAE had appointed Sultan Al Jaber, head of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, to chair the conference, known as COP28, set to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

The open letter urged officials from the US, EU, and UN to “engage in diplomatic efforts to secure the withdrawal of the president-designate of COP28” and to “take immediate steps to limit the influence of polluting industries” on the conference. In the letter, the lawmakers said that the fossil fuel industry was focused on a strategy incompatible with the Paris Agreement, the international climate change treaty signed at the UN’s 2015 climate conference.

Al Jaber’s office responded by defending his legitimacy as chair.

“We believe that Dr. Sultan’s experience as an engineer, working across the energy spectrum, coupled with his experience as a senior global industry leader, are assets that will help drive the UAE’s transformative approach to COP28,” his office said in a statement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.