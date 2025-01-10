US House Targets ICC Over Netanyahu Warrants, Passes Sanctions Bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” legislation sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its recent arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister. The bill, passed by a 243 to 140 vote, would penalize any foreign citizen who investigates, arrests, detains, or prosecutes US nationals or those from allied nations, including Israel, when neither country is an ICC member.

Forty-five Democrats joined 198 Republicans in supporting the measure, highlighting bipartisan disapproval of the ICC’s move but also underscoring the strong pro-Israel stance of the newly seated Republican-majority Congress. “A kangaroo court is seeking to arrest the prime minister of our great ally, Israel,” declared House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast on the floor before the vote.

The act comes in response to ICC arrest warrants accusing Netanyahu and ex-defense chief Yoav Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s 15-month conflict in Gaza. Israel rejects these claims, insisting its military actions are self-defense. ICC officials maintain that their warrants were issued after determining sufficient evidence existed and that immediate judicial action could deter ongoing or future crimes.

With Republicans controlling both chambers, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has pledged quick consideration of the legislation. President-elect Donald Trump, set to begin his second term on January 20, is expected to sign the measure into law soon after. A similar House-passed bill stalled under the previous Senate, when Democrats held the majority.