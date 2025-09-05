US Imposes Sanctions on NGOs Assisting ICC in Arrest Warrants of Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Gallant

The United States announced on September 4 that it has imposed sanctions on three foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) accused of assisting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in pursuing investigations and possible prosecutions of Israeli officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the groups Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights were designated under Executive Order 14203, which authorizes penalties against those supporting the ICC’s actions against Israel.

In May 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, a move Israel and the US have rejected as unjust and one-sided.

Rubio stated that the NGOs had been “directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.” He added, “The United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority. We oppose the ICC’s politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies.”

The ICC, based in The Hague, was established in 2002 to prosecute individuals accused of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. Israel and the US have both rejected membership, citing concerns over sovereignty and politicization. In recent years, the court has faced criticism from Washington for seeking to investigate actions by American and Israeli personnel.

The American government has long argued that the ICC’s attempts to exercise jurisdiction over nationals of countries that have never ratified the Rome Statute undermine international law. Rubio said Washington “will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences” against entities aiding the court’s efforts.