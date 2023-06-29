Donate
US-Iran Nuclear Deal Faces Setback Over Prisoner Release Dispute
US-Iran Nuclear Deal Faces Setback Over Prisoner Release Dispute

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2023

The advancement of a temporary nuclear deal between Iran and the US has hit a hurdle due to disagreements within the Iranian ruling establishment over demands for prisoner releases, according to Iranian sources. Progress was noted earlier this month when Tehran and Washington were negotiating a limited sanctions relief in exchange for curbing nuclear enrichment. The dialogue included Iran agreeing not to enrich uranium to 60% and cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency for the verification of its nuclear program. In return, Iran could export up to a million barrels of oil per day and access its frozen assets abroad, exclusively for essential purchases. However, the US has insisted that the negotiations cannot proceed without resolving the issue of US-Iranian dual national prisoners, creating a point of contention. There is a further complication with US officials unexpectedly seeking the release of a fourth prisoner, leading to internal Iranian disagreements about treating this issue separately. The stalemate persists, despite prior optimism about a deal, as evidenced by positive public remarks from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

