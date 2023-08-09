US National Security Adviser, UAE President Discuss Strengthening Ties in Abu Dhabi

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The meeting, the official WAM news agency reported, saw both parties deliberate on the robust strategic relations between the US and UAE. Both leaders expressed mutual interest in intensifying their bilateral ties. Apart from bilateral matters, discussions also encompassed regional and global developments. Both Sullivan and Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the necessity of combined efforts to foster peace and stability in the Middle East.