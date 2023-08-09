Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US National Security Adviser, UAE President Discuss Strengthening Ties in Abu Dhabi
(L-R) US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Jake Sullivan
United Arab Emirates
United States
Middle East stability

US National Security Adviser, UAE President Discuss Strengthening Ties in Abu Dhabi

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2023

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The meeting, the official WAM news agency reported, saw both parties deliberate on the robust strategic relations between the US and UAE. Both leaders expressed mutual interest in intensifying their bilateral ties. Apart from bilateral matters, discussions also encompassed regional and global developments. Both Sullivan and Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the necessity of combined efforts to foster peace and stability in the Middle East.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.