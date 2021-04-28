Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shot in Gulf Over Close Contact
The coastal patrol ship USS Firebolt, part of the US 5th Fleet, pictured during a 2014 formation exercise. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor M. Smith/US Naval Forces Central Command)
News Updates
US Navy
Persian Gulf
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
shots

US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shot in Gulf Over Close Contact

The Media Line Staff
04/28/2021

A US Navy ship fired warning shots in the Persian Gulf after three boats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Navy came within an “unnecessarily close range with unknown intent,” the US Navy said Tuesday in a statement.

The US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt and US Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranoff were conducting “routine maritime security operations in international waters” during the time of the Monday evening incident. The Revolutionary Guards boats came within 68 yards of both US vessels, raising fears of a collision. The crews of the US ships issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, before firing the warning shots; the Iranian vessels then moved away to a safe distance, according to the statement.

The incident comes as Iran and the US have resumed indirect talks on the revival of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015 and that the US left in 2018 while reimposing crushing sanctions on Iran. It also comes a day after the US Navy announced that American and Iranian warships had close encounters earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, instigated by Iran, which could have led to a collision.

“The US is not an aggressor; our naval forces remain postured in a non-provocative manner that exemplifies professionalism, incentivizes adherence to international law and customs, and persuades others to emulate our actions.  Our forces are trained, however, to conduct effective defensive measures when necessary,” the statement concluded.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.