Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Releases Video of Russian Planes Confronting Its Drones Over Syria
A frame from the released video of Russian jets confronting US drones over Syria. (US Air Force)
News Updates
US Air Force
Russian jets
Drones
Syria
F-22 Raptor

US Releases Video of Russian Planes Confronting Its Drones Over Syria

Steven Ganot
07/06/2023

The US Air Force released a video Thursday showing Russian jets confronting three American drones over Syria. The incident took place on Wednesday, the Americans said.  

The video shows Russian jets dropping parachute flares before the drones, forcing them to take evasive maneuvers. In one instance, a Russian jet positioned itself in front of a US drone and then used its afterburners.

A US general said the Russian planes had acted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner,” threatening the safety of both US and Russian forces. 

The drones were reportedly on a mission against ISIS over Syria, where the US still has 900 soldiers assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. 

The US began assisting Syrian rebels in that country’s civil war in 2013 and began participating in combat operations in 2014. Russian forces entered the fray a year later. The US and Russian forces say they are operating in Syria against Islamist groups, but the two powers also have opposing agendas. 

The US says Russian aircraft have participated in a string of provocative maneuvers over American forces in Syria this year. The US Air Force has reportedly sent F-22 Raptor aircraft to deter Russian planes from overflying American bases in violation of earlier agreements.  

To date, there are no reports of Russia commenting on the incident.   

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.