US-Sanctioned Lebanese Man with Ties to Hamas Found Dead

A Lebanese man sanctioned by the US for alleged financial ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hamas was found dead Wednesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) revealed.

57-year-old Mohammad Srour, who was referred to exclusively by his initials in NNA’s official announcement, reportedly went missing a week ago after traveling to a money transfer store to collect funds that had been transferred to him.

While it is still not certain what exactly transpired in the lead-up to the financier’s death as the investigation is still ongoing, two Lebanese judicial officials familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that it is believed an unknown woman lured Srour into a home in Beit Mery east of Beirut.

The quoted officials, who spoke to the press on the condition of anonymity, said Srour was shot six times and that Lebanese intelligence has reason to believe that the killing was part of a larger plot involving multiple individuals. The officials also noted that Srour provided financial services to Hizbullah.

No official motive has been assigned to the killing as of Wednesday.

Srour, who was sanctioned by the US in 2019 for his involvement with Iran and its associated proxies, has been accused of facilitating the transfer of tens of millions of dollars from IRGC to the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military arm.