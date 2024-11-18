US Sanctions Israeli Settler Group Over West Bank Violence

The United States imposed sanctions on Israeli settler group Amana on Monday, accusing the organization of supporting unauthorized settler outposts and perpetrating violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The US Treasury Department described Amana as “a key part of the Israeli extremist settlement movement,” citing its role in financing and building infrastructure for illegal settlements that expand Israeli presence in the West Bank. The sanctions also target Amana’s subsidiary, Binyanei Bar Amana, which builds and sells homes in settlements and settler outposts.

“These actions support violence and the seizure of Palestinian land,” the Treasury Department stated, adding that Amana had links to previously sanctioned individuals and provided loans to settlers establishing farms used as bases for violent activity.

The sanctions freeze Amana’s US-based assets and block American entities from engaging in transactions with the organization. Similar measures have been implemented by the UK and Canada.

The move comes amid rising violence in the West Bank, which has escalated during the ongoing Gaza war. Settler attacks on Palestinians, including destruction of property and physical assaults, have surged over the past year, drawing international criticism. Most countries regard Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes, citing biblical and historical ties to the land. Palestinians argue that settlement expansion erodes prospects for a two-state solution.