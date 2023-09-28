The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Targets International Network Aiding Iran’s Drone Program
The Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle on display in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 22, 2023. (Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Handout)
News Updates
US Treasury
sanctions
Iran drone program
Russia-Ukraine conflict
supply chain

US Targets International Network Aiding Iran’s Drone Program

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2023

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on five entities and two individuals from China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran for their role in aiding Iran’s drone program. The sanctions target those helping Iran procure sensitive components, such as servomotors, for its unmanned aerial vehicles. These drones, according to Washington, have been weaponized and supplied to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The newly imposed sanctions are part of a broader US effort to cut off supply chains fueling Russia’s war machine. While extensive sanctions were levied against Russia following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, trade routes from countries like Turkey remained accessible. Washington has repeatedly warned these nations about the export of products like chemicals and microchips that could contribute to Russia’s military capabilities.

The sanctions also come amid concerns in Washington about “poor sanctions compliance” in the United Arab Emirates. As a result of the new sanctions, all properties of the targeted entities and individuals falling under US jurisdiction must be blocked and reported to the Treasury.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.