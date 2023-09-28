US Targets International Network Aiding Iran’s Drone Program

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on five entities and two individuals from China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran for their role in aiding Iran’s drone program. The sanctions target those helping Iran procure sensitive components, such as servomotors, for its unmanned aerial vehicles. These drones, according to Washington, have been weaponized and supplied to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The newly imposed sanctions are part of a broader US effort to cut off supply chains fueling Russia’s war machine. While extensive sanctions were levied against Russia following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, trade routes from countries like Turkey remained accessible. Washington has repeatedly warned these nations about the export of products like chemicals and microchips that could contribute to Russia’s military capabilities.

The sanctions also come amid concerns in Washington about “poor sanctions compliance” in the United Arab Emirates. As a result of the new sanctions, all properties of the targeted entities and individuals falling under US jurisdiction must be blocked and reported to the Treasury.