USCIRF Elects Rabbi Abraham Cooper as Chair, Signals Vigorous Push for Global Religious Freedom
Rabbi Abraham Cooper testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee, Nov. 30, 2017. (Screenshot: C-Span)
The Media Line Staff
06/06/2023

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has been unanimously elected as chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for 2023-2024, with Frederick A. Davie elected as vice chair. Cooper, associate dean and director of global social action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, expressed his commitment to continuing USCIRF’s legacy of amplifying the voices of the persecuted. He also emphasized his intention to urge the White House, State Department, and Congress to implement USCIRF’s policy recommendations. Cooper’s appointment, by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is seen as a strategic move to boost multifaith relations worldwide and combat terrorism. Known for defending the rights of Jews globally, he regularly interacts with world leaders.

Vice Chair Davie echoed Cooper’s sentiments, stating his eagerness to counter increasing levels of abuse and violence against individuals of all faiths. This commitment is crucial as the world faces escalating religious intolerance.

