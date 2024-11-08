Violent Anti-Israel Incident in Amsterdam Spurs Emergency Israeli Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered two rescue planes to be dispatched to Amsterdam following reports of “a very violent incident” targeting Israeli citizens in the Dutch capital, his office announced on Friday. The directive follows attacks reportedly linked to a football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in which Ajax emerged victorious with a 5-0 scoreline.

The incidents come amid heightened global tensions related to the ongoing Gaza conflict, and Israeli citizens in Amsterdam have been advised by Israel’s national security ministry to remain in their hotels until further notice.

“Fans who went to see a football game encountered antisemitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness,” said far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the violence.

In response, the Israeli military confirmed it is preparing an emergency rescue operation in coordination with Dutch authorities. The mission will involve medical and rescue teams transported by cargo aircraft, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, aiming to secure safe passage and necessary support for affected citizens.

Amsterdam police reported that 57 people were detained after pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to approach the Johan Cruyff Stadium despite a city-wide ban on protests in the area. Although fans left the stadium without incident, reports of clashes and disturbances surfaced in the city center throughout the night. Social media footage showed chaotic scenes with crowds fleeing and one man appearing to be attacked.