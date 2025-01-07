West Bank Settlers Torch Palestinian Property After Deadly Shooting Attack

Settlers rampaged through several Palestinian villages in the West Bank on Monday following a deadly shooting attack that killed three Israelis, according to the Yesh Din rights group. The violence targeted towns including al-Funduq, Hajja, Turmusaya, and Immatain, with settlers reportedly torching vehicles and causing widespread damage.

Footage from the affected villages showed cars engulfed in flames, with reports indicating that settlers had doused them with flammable liquids before setting them alight. The town of al-Funduq, home to the suspects in the shooting, appeared to be a particular focus of the attacks.

“Once again, the army is doing nothing to prevent settler violence,” Yesh Din stated, accusing authorities of failing to act on prior warnings about the planned rampages. “This time, too, the writing was on the wall, and notices calling for riots in the villages were distributed publicly among settlers. This is what the Wild West looks like.”

Rights groups had earlier publicized messages shared on far-right Israeli social media platforms urging settlers to participate in retaliatory actions, including one post calling for “erasing al-Funduq.” Despite these warnings, it appears no significant preventative measures were taken by authorities.