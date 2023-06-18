Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemen National Airline Restarts Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia After Nearly 8-Year Hiatus
A Yemenia Airbus A330 at London Stansted Airport, Sept. 13, 2008. (John Taggart/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Yemenia Airways
Houthi rebels
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
Humanitarian Crisis

Yemen National Airline Restarts Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia After Nearly 8-Year Hiatus

The Media Line Staff
06/18/2023

Yemenia Airways, Yemen’s national airline, resumed direct flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Saudi Arabian cities Jeddah and Medina on Saturday, after a nearly eight-year suspension. This breakthrough comes as international efforts to broker peace in war-torn Yemen continue.

Since the Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa International Airport in 2014, commercial flights have been largely suspended. The recent resumption aims to facilitate travel for Yemeni pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. This development follows intermittent flights from Sanaa to Amman, Jordan, which were mediated by the United Nations in May 2022, aiding Yemenis seeking medical treatment abroad.

Since 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a military conflict sparked by Houthi militia’s seizure of northern cities and the government’s ousting from Sanaa. The ongoing strife has resulted in numerous casualties and thrust Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation, into a severe humanitarian crisis, marked by widespread famine.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.