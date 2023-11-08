Donate
Yemeni Chief of Staff Unharmed in Bomb Attack on Convoy
Yemen's General Sagheer Bin Aziz, Army Chief of Staff, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mazen Mahdi/AFP/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/08/2023

Military official escapes unscathed as vehicle bomb strikes

In a narrow escape, the chief of staff of the Yemeni armed forces, Gen. Sagheer Bin Aziz, survived an assassination attempt in the northeastern province of Marib, known for its oil resources. An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that an explosive-laden vehicle detonated next to Aziz’s convoy, injuring six members of his team, although Aziz was unharmed.

The attack followed a crucial meeting in Marib, which houses the Yemeni army’s headquarters, involving Gen. Aziz and other senior military leaders, including representatives from the Presidential Leadership Council. This marks the third failed attempt on Aziz’s life, with a previous attack on his residence occurring on October 3, 2021.

While no group has yet claimed responsibility, the Yemeni government has acknowledged the incident and is calling for bolstered security in Marib and other regions under government control. The nation has been in the throes of a brutal civil war since 2014, pitting the Houthis against the government forces, which are backed by a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

